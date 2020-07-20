Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

Nobody was injured during the early-morning blaze

The Kelowna RCMP is looking for information regarding a suspicious fire in the early morning hours of Monday, July 20.

Just before 4 a.m., RCMP was called upon to assist the Kelowna Fire Department which had attended a vehicle fire in the 1300-block of Ray Road in Kelowna. Firefighters were actively extinguishing the blaze when police arrived on scene.

“RCMP investigators are examining the grey Chevrolet Malibu and believe that the fire was deliberately set,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The vehicle was parked in the driveway when it was set ablaze. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, you can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

