A vehicle on fire has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions west of Chase. (Willie Jensen/Facebook)

Highway 1 reopens following vehicle fire west of Chase

The Highway has reopend to single-lane alternating traffic, delays are expected due to congestion.

Update 10:47 a.m:

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after it was completely closed by a vehicle fire earlier this morning. Drive BC states motorists should expect delays due to congestion.

Original Story:

Drive BC reports the Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Chase due to a vehicle on fire.

The fire took place between Willow Road and Chief Neskonlith Drive, about 9 km west of Chase. No detour is available for the vehicles stuck in traffic, but Drive BC suggested using Highway 97 as an alternate route. They did not provide an estimated time of opening and their next planned update is at 11 a.m.

