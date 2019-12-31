Vehicle fire closes Highway 97C near Merritt

DriveBC is warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

Highway 97C is closed due to a dangerous goods vehicle fire that happened early Tuesday morning.

The road is closed between Highway 5A, Aspen Grove and Highway 5 to Merritt for 22.4 km.

An assessment is in progress. The estimated time of opening is not known.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Central and North Okanagan.

A total of 20 to 30 cm of snow is expected over the North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson, by Tuesday evening. While in the Central and South Thompson region 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

READ MORE: Highway 97 in Peachland open after crash

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec raising legal age for cannabis to 21, the strictest in the country
Next story
Investigation launched in reported poaching of black bear cub near Beaverdell

Just Posted

Best editorial cartoons of 2019

Revelstoke’s Rob Buchanan did great work

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Environment Canada has issued a Trans-Canada Highway snowfall warning for Eagle Pass… Continue reading

B.C. minister: Trudeau-Trump relations haven’t impacted Columbia River Treaty talks

Katrine Conroy says progress has been made despite squabbling leaders

Live music coming to Traverse this weekend

See The Carbons on Thursday night

Snow starting this afternoon, no highway warnings in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 30

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Big White issues extreme powder alert after massive snowfall

Big White Ski Resort has received 23 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Morning start: What does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ actually mean?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Power out for hundreds in North Okanagan

Downed lines and car accidents turn lights off for BC Hydro customers

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Vehicle fire closes Highway 97C near Merritt

DriveBC is warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

Highway 97 in Peachland open following crash

A two vehicle crash has closed a section of Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

Most Read