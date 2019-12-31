Vehicle fire closes Highway 97C near Merritt

DriveBC is warning drivers to avoid highway roads for non-essential travel due to heavy snow

Highway 97C is closed due to a dangerous goods vehicle fire that happened early Tuesday morning.

The road is closed between Highway 5A, Aspen Grove and Highway 5 to Merritt for 22.4 km.

An assessment is in progress. The estimated time of opening is not known.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Central and North Okanagan.

A total of 20 to 30 cm of snow is expected over the North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson, by Tuesday evening. While in the Central and South Thompson region 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

