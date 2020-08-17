Vehicle fire sparks near Okanagan resort

Blaze believed to be human-caused near Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort ignites Monday afternoon

BC Wildfire personnel are helping battle a vehicle fire near SilverStar Mountain Resort (top) and a wildfire near Lavington (bottom) on Monday, Aug. 17. (BC Wildfire photo)

A wildfire reported near SilverStar Mountain Resort Monday afternoon, Aug. 17, is a vehicle ablaze.

Gagan Lidhran, fire information officer for the Kamloops Wildfire Centre, said three BC Wildfire personnel were helping the Silver Star Fire Department with a vehicle fire near Vance Creek east of the resort.

“There has been no spread of the fire to the surrounding fuel,” said Lidhran, adding that the fire is likely human-caused.

Lidhran also updated the Goat Forest Service Road near Nicklen Lake, close to Lavington, which broke out Monday morning.

The fire, located eight kilometres south of Highway 6, remains classified as out of control and about one hectare in size. It’s also believe to be a human-caused fire.

There are 20 wildfire personnel working on the blaze with help from helicopters and air tankers.

“It is a surface fire with some visible open flame,” said Lidhran. “No structures are threatened at this time by this fire.”

