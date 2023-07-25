Two vehicles, one flipped, were involved in a crash that backed up traffic on Highway 97 in both directions just south of Summerland. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Vehicle flips causes traffic chaos on Highway 97 outside Summerland

The crash happened at the intersection between Hwy 97, Thornber Street and Arkell Road in Trout Creek

Traffic is severely backed up in both directions after a crash on Highway 97 just outside Summerland.

The two-vehicle crash happened sometime before 11 a.m. after one of the vehicles flipped in the intersection between Highway 97, Thornber Street and Arkell Road in Trout Creek.

Traffic is currently down to a single lane in either direction and RCMP and BC Ambulance are on scene.

It is not currently known if anyone involved was seriously injured.

Traffic is several backed up in both directions due to the crash.

