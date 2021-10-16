Vehicle driving in the rain. (file photo)

UPDATED: Highway 1 open after vehicle collision west of Revelstoke

Emergency crews are on scene

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke now open following vehicle collision.

A vehicle incident at Victor Lake Rd. on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke caused the highway to close according to DriveBC.

The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. according to DriveBC.

Vehicle driving in the rain. (file photo)
