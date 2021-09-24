Vehicle incident blocking highway west of Revelstoke

Expect delays on Highway 1 at Clan William Lake

Ongoing incident blocking both directions of highway 1 at Clan William Lake.

According to DriveBC, crews are en route to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays, and watch for emergency, road, and flagging personnel.

