Vehicles backed up at Clan William Lake. (BC HighwayCam/DriveBC)

Vehicle incident blocking highway west of Revelstoke

Expect delays on Highway 1 at Clan William Lake

Ongoing incident blocking both directions of highway 1 at Clan William Lake.

According to DriveBC, crews are en route to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays, and watch for emergency, road, and flagging personnel.

