Vehicle incident blocking highway west of Revelstoke

Ongoing incident blocking both directions of highway 1 at Clan William Lake.
According to DriveBC, crews are en route to the scene.
Drivers should expect delays, and watch for emergency, road, and flagging personnel.
*Correction* Vehicle incident is located at *Clan William* *West* of #Revelstoke. Assessment in progress. Will update as necessary. Remember to slow down & move over. Watch for emergency, road & flagging personnel #GoldenBC #BCHwy1 #ClanWilliam#slowdown #moveover @DriveBC https://t.co/SvWjvOSDaf
— EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconSelkirk) September 24, 2021
