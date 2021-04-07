File photo

Vehicle incident blocks Highway 97A near Armstrong

Crews are on en route to the scene

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 97A near Armstrong.

Emergency crews are en route to the scene.

Motorists in the area are asked to proceed with caution.

Check DriveBC for more updates.

Most Read