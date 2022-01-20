Vehicle incident causing congestion on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is causing congestion for motorists.
The incident occurred between the Albert Canyon Chain Up Area and the Illecillewaet Brake Check 3 km east of the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park at approximately 10:40 a.m.
Expect delays due to congestion.
According to DriveBC chain up is in effect for commercial vehicles on Albert Canyon hill.
