Vehicle incident causing congestion on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is causing congestion for motorists.

The incident occurred between the Albert Canyon Chain Up Area and the Illecillewaet Brake Check 3 km east of the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Expect delays due to congestion.

According to DriveBC chain up is in effect for commercial vehicles on Albert Canyon hill.

