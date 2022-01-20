Hwy 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident causing congestion on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Expect delays

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is causing congestion for motorists.

The incident occurred between the Albert Canyon Chain Up Area and the Illecillewaet Brake Check 3 km east of the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Expect delays due to congestion.

According to DriveBC chain up is in effect for commercial vehicles on Albert Canyon hill.

READ MORE: Revelstoke golfer named in Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
First aid flights finally arrive in Tonga after big volcano eruption
Next story
Compost boss gets hate mail over piles of dead pigs near Princeton

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Credit Union booth at Revelstoke Secondary School. (Contributed by Jamie Hobgood)
Revelstoke Credit Union announces post-secondary education awards

Mimi Kramer spent the last 4 months completing her work experience program with the Revelstoke Review. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Goodbye Mimi: Work experience student completes time with the Review

Winter driving conditions are being reported along the road, drive with care. (DriveBC webcam)
Update: Highway 1 fully open as vehicle incident cleared

Hwy 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Vehicle incident causing congestion on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke