Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

An assessment is currently in progress

A vehicle incident near Revelstoke has closed Highway 1.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on the highway, 1 km east of Revelstoke, between Meadows in the Sky Parkway and Townley St.

An assessment is currently in progress. DriveBC are asking the public to watch for traffic control personnel.

A snowfall warning is in effect for much of the Interior. According to Environment Canada, snowfall is expected to taper off into the evening.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies get a win at home against Beaver Valley Nitehawks

