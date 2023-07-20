(DriveBC)

UPDATE: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 reduces traffic to one lane

The route is reduced to one-lane alternating traffic

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Traffic is moving again with one-lane alternating traffic. Drivers should still expect delays in the area.

ORIGINAL: A vehicle incident on Highway 1 closed the road west of Revelstoke.

The incident occurred between Lybarger Rd. and the Last Spike Historic Site, near Eagle River Provincial Park. The road is currently closed with no alternative route. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

An assessment of the incident is currently in progress, but DriveBC said it will provide an update at 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan College Scraps 2023 Tourism Management Diploma

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRevelstokeSicamoustrans-canada highway

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With hot days ahead, B.C. has the lowest air conditioning access in Canada
Next story
B.C. couple launching hunger strike to protest pickleball noise

Just Posted

(DriveBC)
UPDATE: Vehicle incident on Highway 1 reduces traffic to one lane

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire
Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire

(Okanagan College)
Okanagan College Scraps 2023 Tourism Management Diploma

A heat warning is in place for the majority of the Okanagan for Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Environment Canada)
Heat warning in effect for majority of Okanagan