Vehicle incident closes Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 22)

A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke has closed the road.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 22). DriveBC said the multi-vehicle incident is roughly 15 km west of Revelstoke near Three Valley Gap.

DriveBC said emergency crews were en route to the scene, which is on the east side of Three Valley Gap.

The incident has closed the road, with no alternative route available. Drivers headed east or west on Highway 1 should expect delays, as the next update from DriveBC is not expected until 10 p.m.

