RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Vehicle incident closes Hwy 3 near Princeton

Emergency crews on scene, next update available 5 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions near Princeton.

This comes after a vehicle incident occurred 11 km west of the city, between Whipsay Creek Rd and Blackfoot Rd.

According to an update by DriveBC at 3:36 p.m. on March 11, emergency crews are on scene, and an assessment is in progress.

A detour is not available.

The next update is expected at 5 p.m. and can be found here.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates
Next story
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Just Posted

Sara Sansom started Birch & Lace in 2014. This year she is opening a second business called Forage & Fill. (Zoya Lynch photo)
Women of Inspiration: Sara Sansom of Birch & Lace sees a need for change in the beauty industry

Prior to opening Birch & Lace in 2014, Sara Sansom was considering… Continue reading

The SD 19 board, pre pandemic. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
SD19 gets final COVID safety payment for $400K

The grant is part of the Federal Safe Return to Class Fund

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

The bridge will be replaced with a modern four-lane bridge as a part of the ongoing improvements to the Trans-Canada highway from Kamloops to the Alberta border. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Pennecon Heavy Civil Ltd. awarded Quartz Creek bridge contract near Golden

Construction is expected to begin this spring

Norm Pletsch helping Ray Fernstrom set up his camera for filming on Mount Revelstoke in 1941. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo.
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 11

From the Revelstoke Museum & Archives collection of newspapers

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

RCMP Online Crime Reporting website in Whitehorse on March 5, 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
North Okanagan RCMP adding online crime reporting tool

The tool, which launches March 17, is designed to help cut down on increasing police case loads

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Vehicle incident closes Hwy 3 near Princeton

Emergency crews on scene, next update available 5 p.m.

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton homeless shelter to stay open with or without council support says Minister

Province will keep the shelter operational until new housing is available at Skaha, says Eby

This ring? It’s not gold. Photo courtesy of RCMP
They’re baaaaack! Gold scammers start their season in Princeton

Man bought ring for $20 and still lost money

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

School District #83 staff are looking at options for before and after school child care at district schools. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap school district exploring options for child care

Pilot project for before and after school care received unanimous support of parents, educators

Most Read