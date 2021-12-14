Vehicle incident east of Revelstoke has closed westbound lane of Highway 1

A vehicle incident at Canyon Hot Springs has temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

According to DriveBC emergency crews are en route to the scene.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

#BCHwy1 Reports of a vehicle incident east of Woolsey Creek Forest Service Rd in Canyon Hot Springs that has the westbound lanes CLOSED. Crews en route. Please drive with caution. Expect delays. #Revelstoke — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 14, 2021

