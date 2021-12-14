Hwy 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Vehicle incident east of Revelstoke has closed westbound lane of Highway 1

Crews are en route

A vehicle incident at Canyon Hot Springs has temporarily closed the westbound lanes of Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

According to DriveBC emergency crews are en route to the scene.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

