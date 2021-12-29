Assessment is in progress

Highway 1, by Griffin Lake, about 27 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is impeding traffic.

The incident, which occured around 12:30 p.m. 26 km west of Revelstoke at Eagle River Bridge, is currently being assessed by authorities in the area.

DriveBC asks those in the area to watch for traffic control personnel.

