A vehicle incident on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is impeding traffic.
The incident, which occured around 12:30 p.m. 26 km west of Revelstoke at Eagle River Bridge, is currently being assessed by authorities in the area.
DriveBC asks those in the area to watch for traffic control personnel.
