Vehicle incidents stall traffic on Highway 3 West and Highway 5A, near Princeton

Vehicle incidents have stalled traffic on Highway 5A north of Princeton, and Highway 3 west of Princeton, Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the early evening.
A semi trailer jack-knifed on the shoulder on Highway 3 near Whipsaw Creek Road, 11 km west of town, according to Drive BC. Single lane alternating traffic was being conducted at 7:50 p.m., with an update anticipated at 8:30 p.m.
As of 6:49 p.m., Drive BC was also reporting a vehicle incident on Highway 5A, near Summers Creek Road. The road is closed in both directions, with emergency vehicles on scene, and an assessment is in progress.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.