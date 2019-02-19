Vehicle located in 2018 Shuswap abduction attempt

Chase RCMP say car used has since been sold, suspect still at large

Chase RCMP have not yet arrested a suspect in the attempted abduction of a teenage girl a year ago.

About 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 last year, a 14-year-old girl got off a school bus in the Martin Prairie Road area near Pritchard and was approached by a man driving a maroon-coloured, four-door car with a black hood.

The girl told police the man told her he was there to pick her up. The girl declined the ride and the man forcefully told her to get into the vehicle. Thinking quickly, the girl ran to a nearby residence and the man left the area.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP reported Tuesday of this week that about three or four months ago, the car, quite a distinct one, was spotted.

Related: Description provided of man, vehicle in Chase abduction attempt

He said officers followed up and the car had been sold since so they couldn’t determine who might have been driving it a year ago. Also, the people involved didn’t match the description of the suspect.

“I think we had the right car but we didn’t have the right guy,” Kennedy explained.

The suspect was described as approximately 40 years old, Caucasian with a balding hairline and dark-coloured hair on the sides of his head with sideburns which extended to his moustache and a goatee.

Following the attempted abduction, teachers at Chase Secondary spoke to students about safety measures, such as walking in pairs, not walking with earbuds and remaining aware of their surroundings.

