Vehicle rolls over into ditch on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Adjust your speed due to icy conditions, Anarchist Mountain FD warned drivers after the incident

Anarchist Mountain Fire Department responded to an overturned vehicle Thursday, Dec. 29, on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos. (Photo- Anarchist Mountain Fire Department /Facebook)

An overturned vehicle ended up in a ditch on an icy Highway 3 this week, prompting a response from the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department east of Osoyoos on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Local fire crews say the car was driving west on Highway 3 between Sidley Mountain and Wagon Wheel roads on Dec. 28, but 911 wasn’t called as the two people involved did not report any injuries.

A tow truck was on scene Thursday to remove the vehicle.

Traffic is now running in both directions — about 20 minutes east of Osoyoos — after a brief closure.

The fire department is reminding drivers to watch out for icy conditions and adjust speeds accordingly, especially “around corners.”

DriveBC issued a warning earlier this week for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos.

As of Friday morning, Dec. 30, an advisory for slippery road conditions remains in effect between Keremeos and Wagon Wheel Road for 70 kilometres.

