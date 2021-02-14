Aim Roads put out this funny meme to remind people that their sanders will be out today all over the roads in the Okangan so don’t stand near them when they are at work.

Aim Roads put out this funny meme to remind people that their sanders will be out today all over the roads in the Okangan so don’t stand near them when they are at work.

Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night

AIM Roads reminds people they have their sanders out using funny Sanders meme

Dashcam video captured a vehicle sliding out of control on Highway 97 and slamming into the new barriers installed between Penticton and Summerland Saturday night. It’s unknown what resulted in that crash but it was indicative of the icy road conditions on that highway Saturday.

Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland was particularly icy Saturday night, resulting in several vehicles in the ditch or sliding on black ice.

The video posted to a Penticton page shows the vehicle spinning out on Highway 97 near Summerland around 11 p.m. and slamming into the new cement barriers. Without those barriers, that driver would have driven right into oncoming traffic.

Genadiy Selivanov’s dash cam caught this vehicle sliding out of control and slamming into the new barriers installed between Penticton and Summerland.

Genadiy Selivanov’s dash cam caught this vehicle sliding out of control and slamming into the new barriers installed between Penticton and Summerland.

The temperatures Saturday night were still hovering around -10 degrees Celsius so there appears to be more black ice on the roads.

AIM Roads was awarded a 10-year contract by the Ministry of Transportation in 2019 to provide highway infrastructure maintenance and service solutions for the South Okanagan and Okanagan-Shuswap service areas. Last year, residents of Penticton and Summerland were highly critical of their maintenance of Highway 97 during snow storms.

AIM Roads put out a tweet yesterday saying they will be sanding the roads last night and today (Sunday), asking drivers to stay clear of their sanding trucks. In the tweet, they showed three Bernie Sanders standing too close to the road as a funny way to get your attention.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 Vehicle incident SB between Wharf St and Sage Mesa Dr just south of #SummerlandBC. Emergency vehicles on scene. Assessment in progress. Right lane closed. Next update time Sat Feb 13 at 6:00 PM

READ MORE: Avalanch kills one skier

READ ALSO: Ice volcanoes erupt on Okanagan Lake

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s
Next story
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

Just Posted

Tim Palmer submits his nomination documents at the drop box in front of city hall on Dec. 29, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Tim Palmer preliminary winner of Revelstoke byelection

837 residents voted, less than 15 per cent of eligible voters

Several UBC Okanagan researchers are looking at the heart in different ways. (File)
UBCO researchers open their hearts for Valentines Day

Researchers weigh in on heart mechanics, mating, romance novels

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

A person at a West Kelowna long-term care home has died due to the virus

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Collective Impact Vibrant Revelstoke is spearheading Revelstoke Heart Attack! Asking neighbours to make and post hearts to share the love. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Spread love and community spirit by joining Revelstoke Heart Attack

Make a heart and gift it to your neighbour to spread the love

Ellen Yun loads Valentine’s Day gifts for her mom, sister and brother in-laws, nephew and her two children Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, outside a Chicago area grocery store. Yun said she had shopped for her husband earlier. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

People searching for ways to celebrate love amid heartache and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Photo MCG
Valentine’s Day is a cruelty

From a matrimonial perspective I blew the Valentine’s Day gig early on.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

AIM Roads put this meme together to remind people that the sanders are out and to give them some room. Highway 97 saw several vehicles slide into the ditch or crash because of black ice Saturday night.
Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night

AIM Roads reminds people they have their sanders out using funny Sanders meme

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

Most Read