Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

Salmon Arm emergency crews responded to three people with a stolen vehicle who were suffering from medical issues as a result of drug use.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, police arrived at the scene in the 9000 block of Highway 97B to assist an ambulance crew.

According to a press release from Salmon Arm RCMP, three of the five people who had been travelling in a vehicle required medical help due to drug use. The vehicle, a 2003 Dodge pickup, had been stolen in Revelstoke just a few hours earlier at 1:22 p.m.

Read More: Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Read More: Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

Police determined a Salmon Arm man was the driver of the vehicle. He was taken into custody for possession of the stolen truck and for warrants originating in Kamloops, Kelowna and Camrose, Alberta. The warrants were for property offences, driving offences and for failing to abide by conditions of release.

A witness on scene said at least eight police vehicles responded and traffic on the highway was temporarily halted.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrugsPolice