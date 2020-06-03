(File photo)

Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

Salmon Arm emergency crews responded to three people with a stolen vehicle who were suffering from medical issues as a result of drug use.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, police arrived at the scene in the 9000 block of Highway 97B to assist an ambulance crew.

According to a press release from Salmon Arm RCMP, three of the five people who had been travelling in a vehicle required medical help due to drug use. The vehicle, a 2003 Dodge pickup, had been stolen in Revelstoke just a few hours earlier at 1:22 p.m.

Read More: Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Read More: Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

Police determined a Salmon Arm man was the driver of the vehicle. He was taken into custody for possession of the stolen truck and for warrants originating in Kamloops, Kelowna and Camrose, Alberta. The warrants were for property offences, driving offences and for failing to abide by conditions of release.

A witness on scene said at least eight police vehicles responded and traffic on the highway was temporarily halted.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrugsPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests
Next story
22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Just Posted

Vehicle stolen in Revelstoke recovered near Salmon Arm after occupants suffer overdoses

Police say they were alerted to the vehicle after occupants treated by ambulance after drug use

Revelstoke thrift store to reopen

It has been closed since March 17

UPDATE: Revelstoke teen organizing protest supporting Black Lives Matter movement

Protesters are asked to wear a mask if they attend

Revelstoke Community Housing Society moving forward with Oscar St. project

City council approved the lease agreement

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

Province looks to seize Kelowna home owned by alleged drug trafficker

Michelle Collins and Nigel Byrne were also recently investigated by Kelowna RCMP for drug trafficking

22 new COVID-19 test-positives, one death following days of low case counts in B.C.

Health officials urged British Columbians to ‘stand together while staying apart’

John Horgan says COVID-19 restrictions won’t be eased regionally

B.C. Liberals urge ‘tailored’ response based on infections

Highway 1 closed after body found near Hope

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, highway has been closed for 10 hours in both directions

Feds get failing grade for lack of action plan on anniversary of MMIWG report

‘Instead of a National Action Plan, we have been left with a Lack-of-Action Plan’

LETTER: Questions raised about Summerland property taxes

Dear Editor: By now property owners in Summerland will have received their… Continue reading

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park opening for the season

The Lake Country zipline is scheduled to open on June 12

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

Most Read