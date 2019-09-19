Vehicle thefts prompt plea from Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for the public’s help in addressing a recent spate of thefts of, and from, vehicles.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Staff Sgt. Scott West reported police have seen an upswing in instances of thefts of vehicles, as well as thefts from vehicles. He commented, “would-be thieves have been prowling in the nighttime hours and entering vehicles that are, in most cases, left unlocked,” adding vehicles with keys left in them have been reported stolen.
In a Thursday, Sept. 19 follow-up, West reports keys were left in 50 per cent of all vehicles stolen in Salmon Arm over the past month, and well over 50 per cent of all reported thefts from vehicles involved unlocked cars and trucks.
West said Salmon Arm RCMP have stepped up patrols, and asks the public to do their part by removing keys and valuables (laptops, purses, wallets, money, sunglasses, etc.) from vehicles, and locking vehicles up.
“The substantial time the police and staff spend in processing these reports is time that could be spent actually looking for the criminals prowling neighbourhoods in the early morning hours and at night or working on major investigations,” said West.
