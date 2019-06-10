Vehicle wheels tampered with again in Central Okanagan

Another West Kelowna resident reported their vehicle had been tampered with overnight

RCMP continue to urge people to consider checking their vehicle’s wheels after another West Kelowna resident reported their car had been tampered with overnight on June 5.

The mischief began a month earlier on May 15 when RCMP issued a warning to Peachland residents after a number of vehicles’ lug nuts were loosened during night hours.

Two weeks later on May 28, the RCMP received another complaint after a woman’s tire fell off while she was driving, at a low speed.

“These reckless acts compromised each of the vehicles and placed at least four lives at unnecessary risk,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a press release.

If any Okanagan resident experiences similar incidents, they are asked to report their findings to the police at 250-768-2880.

