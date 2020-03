Oil leaks from a car abandoned on the banks of the Columbia River near the Highway 1 bridge into Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Oil leaks from a car abandoned on the banks of the Columbia River near the Highway 1 bridge into Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke RCMP said they received word of a vehicle in the Columbia River the evening of March 22. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke RCMP said they received word of a vehicle in the Columbia River the evening of March 22.

The following day, Black Press went to look and took these photos of two vehicles abandoned. One was on the river bank and leaking oil, the other was in the river.

The RCMP said it’s uncommon for vehicles to be abandoned in the river and that arrangements are being made for towing.

