Vehicles stolen in Sicamous end up in Kelowna

Four vehicles nabbed in 12 days from Shuswap community

The Sicamous RCMP are investigating a rash of car thefts in the Sicamous area. (File photo)

The RCMP are investigating four separate vehicle thefts in Sicamous since June 28.

A 2016 Nissan Juke was stolen from a residence in the 8200 block of Highway 97 in Mara in the early morning hours of June 28. The vehicle was unlocked and the thief located the keys nearby. It was recovered undamaged later that day in Kelowna.

The second theft occurred on July 6 at an auto repair business on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous. The shop was broken into and a cream-coloured 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser which had been parked there for servicing was stolen. The vehicle has an Alberta licence plate EKU844 and has not been recovered.

In the early hours of July 9, a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from a residence on Montcalm Crescent off Highway 97A near Sicamous. The owner had left the vehicle unlocked with the key fob inside. It was located undamaged in Kelowna the same day.

A fourth vehicle was stolen early in the morning on July 10. A white 2018 F-150 Platinum Edition bearing Alberta plate BRS-5646 was taken from a residence on Swanshore Road in Swansea Point. It had been left unlocked with the keys inside and has not been recovered.

“These thefts are a reminder to the public to ensure your vehicles are locked at all times with valuables removed and out of sight as a means to deter property crime,” says Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP.

The RCMP’s investigation into the thefts is ongoing and the public is advised to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 if they have information. If the the stolen vehicles are spotted, the RCMP ask the public to call 911 and not approach them.

McNeil says police are investigating a link between the thefts but can’t yet confirm a connection.

