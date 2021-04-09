Vehicles trashed on Westside amid annual cleanup

A trailer was driven up in the hills of the Westside and trashed sometime in late March. (Daryl Robertson photo)A trailer was driven up in the hills of the Westside and trashed sometime in late March. (Daryl Robertson photo)
An SUV was trashed on the Westside, past the transfer station over the Easter long weekend. (Daryl Robertson photo)An SUV was trashed on the Westside, past the transfer station over the Easter long weekend. (Daryl Robertson photo)
Residents have taken it upon themselves to host an annual cleanup of trash and debris off Westside Road every April. (Contributed)Residents have taken it upon themselves to host an annual cleanup of trash and debris off Westside Road every April. (Contributed)

Vehicles trashed in the hills off Westside Road are driving fury among area residents.

Just over the Easter long weekend an SUV was left up past the transfer station broken down, with all its windows smashed out and headlights broken. The discovery comes shortly after a motorhome was found in a nearby area in similar, if not worse, condition at the end of March.

Area residents have taken it upon themselves to try and find the rightful owners and have them deal with the trash.

“Please don’t litter in our paradise,” said Daryl Robertson, who posted photos of the vehicles on social media.

Sheldon Matte, of Dead or Alive Recycling, isn’t able to dispose of the motorhome as it is, but he is cleaning up the SUV after the original owners alerted him to it.

“It was a kid who bought it ‘for parts’ but never re-registered and broke it off-roading apparently,” said Matte.

“As an auto recycler I’m in a position that I can recycle the vehicle properly in an environmentally-conscious manner.”

Along with this eyesore, many other peices of trash are being littered along the Westside. But April marks an annual month-long initiative in the community to clean up what others carelessly leave behind.

“This has been done for 20 plus years in our area,” organizer Lydia Reith said. “We clean up along Westside Road for approximately 18 kilometres. Any dumping in the bush is cleaned up at that time also.”

Community members are urged to pitch in and help clean up.

Those who observe illegal use or abuse of natural resources can upload time-stamped photos or videos to the B.C. Wildlife Federation Conservation App.

“We need to all be working together to try and protect those areas,” Okanagan Basin Water Board’s Corinne Jackson said.

READ MORE: Okanagan forest cleanup crew in need of donations after truck breaks down

READ MORE: Puppy suspected as cause of Westside crash

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GarbageVehicles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cyclist rescued after falling on West Kelowna trail
Next story
Ottawa mulls exempting more workers from Canada-U.S. border shutdown: Garneau

Just Posted

Three Lake Country men were fined a total of $11,000 in Kelowna Provincial Court April 8, 2021, for illegally hunting two bull moose in Vernon in 2017, and another two moose in Revelstoke in 2019. (Dave Rothwell Photography)
Three Lake Country men fined $11K total for poaching moose in Vernon, Revelstoke

Four bull moose in total were killed illegally in separate ‘party hunting’ incidents in 2017 and 2019

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 20 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Friday, April 9, 2021. (File photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 20 cm of snow to fall on the Coquihalla Friday

The Peach is adhering to the mandatory mask protocols put in place by the Provincial Health Officer on Nov. 19. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Interior Health doesn’t echo B.C.’s daily COVID record

80 new cases reported Thursday, April 8, compared to 91 the day prior

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

The Revelstoke Visual Art Centre’s annual Anything Goes fundraiser is now live online and showing at the centre. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke art gallery’s annual fundraiser auction now live online

Anything Goes at the Visual Art Centre’s current exhibition

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

Valid Manufacturing received a government grant to assist their work on a system to divert dairy cow waste and turn it into usable fertilizer. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm business helps make the most of manure

Valid Manufacturing Ltd. has developed a system to separate nutrients from dairy cow waste.

Rape culture puts the onus on survivors rather than perpetrators. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Darren Calabrese)
Explainer: What is rape culture and what does it look like in B.C.?

A rise in sexual assault allegations being made online prompts conversation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks by video link to the annual Council of Forest Industries convention, April 8, 2021. (COFI video)
Horgan says B.C. logging licences to be bought back, redistributed

Premier ‘disappointed’ in big forest companies’ efforts

Graeme Macaloney, whisky maker and owner of MacMhaol-onfhaidh (Macaloney) Brewers & Distillers Ltd. in Saanich, is facing a court challenge as the Scotch Whisky Association and a Glasgow distillery oppose the company’s use of various terms they claim insinuate the spirits were made in Scotland. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. whisky-maker facing international lawsuit over alleged misleading branding

Victoria’s Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery denies allegations made by Scotland-based producers

A trailer was driven up in the hills of the Westside and trashed sometime in late March. (Daryl Robertson photo)
Vehicles trashed on Westside amid annual cleanup

Residents tiring of pickup up after others

The first cruise ship of the 2019 season – the Celebrity Eclipse – docks in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Tourism spending in Canada dropped by almost 50 per cent in 2020

Tourism-related jobs dropped by almost 29 per cent

St. John Ambulance therapy dog volunteer Ashley Desautels and her therapy dog Beau. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
St. John Ambulance providing ‘pawsitive’ support with virtual therapy dog event

With hospital, care home and school visits on hold, service finds another way to connect

Most Read