Venezuela seeks UN support against ‘military aggression’

A meeting also supports calls for Venezuela’s political crisis to be settled

Venezuela’s U.N. Mission is inviting ambassadors of 46 countries to an informal meeting Friday with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to underline the U.N. Charter’s commitment to noninterference in a nation’s internal affairs and oppose “threats of military aggression.”

The invitation, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, includes a proposed letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing “serious concerns” at what it says are “threats to use force” against Venezuela in violation of the U.N. Charter.

Venezuela’s Mission asked the 46 countries to consider signing the letter.

It also supports calls for Venezuela’s political crisis to be settled “through peaceful means” and “a genuine and inclusive process of national dialogue.”

The draft expresses confidence that Guterres can promote a political solution among Venezuelans and stop “all calls for a military solution.”

READ MORE: Canada to pledge more money for Venezuelan refugee crisis

READ MORE: Trump calls for bipartisanship, a hard line on immigration in State of the Union

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden
Next story
Federal appeals court says it can’t hear NDP case on satellite-office expenses

Just Posted

Drivers report tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Witnesses say truck rolled off the road and traffic can move slowly

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

Growls and Hugs for Feb. 20

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for black ice on highways

Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It’s the first time at the hill for the editor of Revelstoke Review

Shuswap children’s organizations offer mixed reviews on Budget 2019

Concern over long waitlists, early intervention funding, but relief child care funds are included

Winter storm freezes U.S., halts air travel

Storm dumps snow or heavy rain, snarls travel in much of U.S.

Top blues talent joins festival roster

Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues adds stellar Canadian acts to 2019 event

Gwyneth Paltrow: Skier sued me to exploit my fame, wealth

The incident happened in Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Senior Golds climb rankings after Western Canada Tournament

First time since 2002 that Salmon Arm team has qualified for national rankings

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Most Read