Oscar Arfmann listens to closing arguments on Aug. 1 during his trial for the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson. (Sketch by Felicity Don)

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

A verdict is scheduled to be delivered today (Thursday) in the trial of the man charged with killing Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017.

Justice Carol Ross will give her decision in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on whether Oscar Arfmann, 67, is guilty of first-degree murder.

Ross previously said that if she convicts Arfmann, she wants both the Crown and defence to be prepared to make submissions on his mental state at the time of the killing.

This “mini trial” could result in a ruling of not criminally responsible (NCR) due to mental illness.

An NCR ruling would mean that the judge believes that Arfmann did not have the capacity to appreciate his actions and know right from wrong at the time of the offence.

Individuals who receive such a ruling fall under the mandate of the BC Review Board, which conducts an assessment to determine whether the person should be detained in a hospital, discharged in the community under certain conditions or discharged without conditions.

Davidson, 53, was killed Nov. 6, 2017 when he was the first officer to arrive on scene after police received reports of shots being fired at civilians at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene following a brief police chase that ended in a crash and with more shots being fired. He was charged the following day.

His trial began in late May and ended on Aug. 2.

RELATED: Const. John Davidson was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says on first day of trial

RELATED: ‘Not criminally responsible’ ruling a possibility for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Avoid Salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Just Posted

UPDATE: Revelstoke councillors debate hours of operation of third cannabis store

They endorse the proposal in the end

Elections Canada needs poll workers for upcoming federal election

Elections Canada said there are many paid vacancies in Revelstoke, Kimberly, Cranbrook, and Sparwood

Province rejects Revelstoke gravel pit

The B.C. government says no to Terus Construction Ltd’s proposed gravel pit on Westside Road

City of Revelstoke collecting feedback on OCP vision statement

The engagement process will cost close to $30,000

Water outage planned for Columbia Park

The water outage will be from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm Oct. 10

Okanagan inventor tours spark curiosity

Okanagan Science Centre hosts Garry Garbutt

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Island driver says cellphone was in cup holder when he was issued distracted driving ticket

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Avoid Salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Cook poultry to an internal temperature of 74 C

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Most Read