Vernon BC Games committee releases branding

It’s less than a year until Greater Vernon hosts the 31st B.C. Winter Games Feb. 24-27, and a familiar name has been selected to help market the event.

Local business owner and community member David Scarlatescu from The Fig has been named director of marketing with the local Games committee.

“The 2022 B.C. Winter Games are set to generate approximately $1.6 million for the local economy,” said Scarlatescu. “As a small business owner in Vernon, there is no denying the positive impact of the tourism industry on my business. I personally am very excited about what the Games will bring to us from a tourism perspective, and the value provided will give local businesses a much-needed boost during that time.”

The marketing team has created a new tagline and branding to go along with the B.C. Games logo: Victory through Adversity.

The design is a direct representation of how the community overcame adversity of the events that transpired throughout the past year. Hidden in the logo, the “V” embodies a lake and a sunrise to symbolize our many lakes and a new day dawns a new beginning. The “A” is characterized as a mountain to represent a metaphorical mountain we all climb to achieve success. Along with a hidden arrow at the bottom to represent aiming high and moving forward to achieve goals.

“The tagline ‘Victory through Adversity’ is fitting during this time,’” said Vernon Games committee vice-president Teresa Durning. “Vernon is one of those communities where you can feel the synergy between volunteers during events and the excitement is contagious. Pulling these Games off will show true determination, adaptability and be monumental.”

Organizers are still fulfilling leadership roles and general volunteers will have a callout later this spring.

More than 1,800 local volunteers will help facilitate 17 different sports for the Vernon Games.

