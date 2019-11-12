Vernon car fire deemed suspicious

SUV found fully engulfed with nobody around at 4 a.m. Tuesday on Commonage Road

A passing motorist snapped this fire of an SUV on Commonage Road near Rose’s Pond Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 4 a.m. The fire has been called suspicious in nature. (Nicole Leger photo)

An SUV fully engulfed in flames was discovered by a passing motorist on Commonage Road, near Rose’s Pond, at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The motorist called 911 who dispatched Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

“We were dispatched at 4 a.m. and we found the vehicle was not threatening any structures,” deputy fire Chief Scott Hemstad said. “There was nobody at the scene.”

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called in to investigate and the fire has been labelled suspicious in nature.

