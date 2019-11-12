Vernon car fire deemed suspicious

An SUV fully engulfed in flames was discovered by a passing motorist on Commonage Road, near Rose’s Pond, at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
The motorist called 911 who dispatched Vernon Fire Rescue Services.
“We were dispatched at 4 a.m. and we found the vehicle was not threatening any structures,” deputy fire Chief Scott Hemstad said. “There was nobody at the scene.”
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called in to investigate and the fire has been labelled suspicious in nature.
