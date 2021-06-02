An electric vehicle caravan went through Vernon Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the hopes of spreading awareness about the benefits of cutting down on carbon emissions in transportation. (Contributed).

An electric vehicle caravan went through Vernon Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the hopes of spreading awareness about the benefits of cutting down on carbon emissions in transportation. (Contributed).

Vernon caravan charges interest in electric vehicles

The fleet of 27 EVs included one of the city’s two electric school buses

An electric vehicle caravan set out in Vernon Saturday (May 29) with the hopes of charging people’s interest in going net-zero, wherever they’re going.

Organized by the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS), a total of 27 electric vehicles took part in the awareness initiative, including four City of Vernon vehicles and one of Vernon’s two new electric school buses.

Each vehicle displayed a neon sign with a simple message: ‘E-Cars Benefit Our Climate.’

“That was the focus or the theme of our caravan, was to let people know that there are solutions to the climate change problem,” SENS director Terry Dyck said.

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in Vernon, according to the city’s Climate Action Committee. Dyck said he was glad to see members of that committee take part in the caravan.

“The City of Vernon is doing their part by using electric cars.”

In past years the event was held in the Schubert Centre parking lot, but not wanting to attract a public crowd amid COVID-19, the organizers opted for a slightly different rollout.

“It was more of an event for people with electric vehicles to get together and show off their cars a little bit.”

If a fleet of 27 EVs seems small, the number of electric cars on the road is only expected to grow in the coming years.

As Dyck points out, most major car companies are committing to a phase-out of combustion-powered vehicles. General Motors (GM), for instance, announced earlier this year it plans to go 100 per cent electric by 2035.

The cost of buying an electric vehicle is a potential barrier to entry, and Dyck says government grants designed to encourage e-car purchases can help. B.C. has a $5,000 rebate program, as does the federal government. There is also the Scrap-It BC program, which offers up to $6,000 for residents to scrap their old vehicle and purchase an EV through a participating dealership.

READ MORE: Vernon group planting trees for a better world

READ MORE: The Auto Sleuth: Revitalized Lotus, GM targets zero-emissions and more auto news

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Electric vehicles

 

An electric vehicle caravan went through Vernon Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the hopes of spreading awareness about the benefits of cutting down on carbon emissions in transportation. (Contributed).

Previous story
Garage fully engulfed in flames near Predator Ridge south of Vernon
Next story
1st cruise ship sails through Venice since start of pandemic

Just Posted

The money will also be used to buy a new bus. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke school board approves $1M in capital projects

The money will go to renovate Arrow Heights Elementary and replace a bus

Revelstoke Courthouse shortly after it was completed in 1913. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 5980)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 3

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Collective Carpentry, a manufacturer of sustainable, high performance custom homes in Revelstoke and across the region, received funding from the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. This is a picture from their worksite in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Collective Carpentry granted money from CleanBC

The Invermere based company has a project on the go in Revelstoke

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Arleigh Garratt is a finalist in the the Trail Appliances favourite family recipe contest. (Screenshot)
Chili cookoff: Revelstoke finalist in provincial family recipe contest

The winner gets $3,000 and an assortment of appliances

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

A man walks through rows of chairs and privacy cubicles at the “Hockey Hub” mass vaccination centre, known as the CAA Centre, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada’s largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Provinces consider COVID-19 vaccine incentives to reach those not getting shots

Manitoba, Quebec examine ways to reverse low, or lagging vaccination rates

Local Indigenous leaders participate in a healing ceremony at Mungo Martin House in Victoria on May 31 for the 215 children whose remains were found near a former residential school in Kamloops last week. A new campaign launched Tuesday by Indigenous leaders to search former residential schools on Vancouver Island themselves has already surpassed its fundraising goal. (Black Press Media file photo)
GoFundMe to probe more B.C. residential school sites raises $77,000 in two days

Indigenous campaign to finance use of ground-penetrating radar technology

The temperature reached 31.4 C in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. According to Environment Canada, the hottest June 2 on record for the city dates back to 1970, when the mercury reached 33.9 C. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Hottest day in 30 years for Salmon Arm, but not record breaking

Weather data for city dates back 129 years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BGC Williams Lake staff includes youth outreach worker Dylan McGuire (back from left), youth engagement worker with NOOPA Jo O’Connor, youth engagement worker Mycaela Ryckman, independent living co-ordinator Derek Godin (front from left), manager of club operations Krista Harvey and harm reduction co-ordinator Laurel White. The group is welcoming the organization’s, formerly Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s, new name, BGC Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Boys and Girls Club rebrands to ‘BGC Canada,’ citing push for gender-inclusivity

Club says it already opens its doors to all kids and teens and its name should reflect that

A survey of Penticton youth show that of those surveyed, over 23 per cent have experienced homelessness at some point. (File photo)
1.6 % Penticton youth are experiencing homelessness

Of youth who participated in survey, 23.9% experienced homelessness at some point

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

Residents of a Winnipeg Street apartment complex were evacuated after a fire broke out in the parkade area Wednesday night. The fire was limited to a storage room. (Penticton Fire Department)
Fire at downtown Penticton apartment complex

Residents evacuated while firefighters knock down storage room blaze

Most Read