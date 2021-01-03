Vernon care facility COVID-19 outbreak officially declared

Two residents, two staff test positive for the virus at Creekside Landing on Okanagan Landing Road

Interior Health (IH) has officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon, with two residents and two staff testing positive for the virus.

On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), IH was investigating a case of exposure of COVID-19 but did not declare an outbreak at that time.

All people in close contact with the individuals who tested positive at Creekside Landing are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms. The family of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 has been contacted directly.

Creekside Landing has temporarily stopped visits.

Interior Health continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care, and families at long-term care homes, including:

Ensuring long-term care staff members are only working at one care home

Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms

Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies

Creekside Landing is privately owned and operated by Kaigo Retirement Communities Ltd., with 70 publicly funded long-term care beds.

Heritage Square on 27th Street, also operated by Kaigo, was the first long-term care home in Vernon to have a COVID-19 outbreak declared on Dec. 27. As of Dec. 31, there were 21 cases at the home – 13 residents and eight staff.

Noric House was the second facility in Vernon to have an outbreak declared on Dec. 28. Five residents and one staff member at the home had tested positive for the virus as of Dec. 31.

One staff member at The Hamlets at Vernon, a supportive assisted living and long-term care community, managed by H & H Total Care Services, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a notice of exposure sent out Dec. 29.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on interiorhealth.ca.

