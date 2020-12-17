Vernon cooking incident serves as fire safety reminder

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of smoke in an apartment building resulting from an unattended pot on a stove. The local fire department is using the incident as a safety reminder to residents. (File photo)

A minor cooking incident in Vernon Wednesday evening has led to a reminder to be cautious while using the kitchen.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to an apartment in the 3000 block of 37th Avenue just before 5:30 p..m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, with a report of haze in the hallway and the smell of smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire alarm sounding and began checking the building.

“As firefighters worked their way through the building, they discovered a pot of food had been left on an unattended stove in one of the units. This is what set off the fire alarm,” Fire Chief David Lind said. “Thankfully there was no fire, no damage, and no injury caused by the incident, but it did serve as a reminder that it could have been worse.”

During this holiday season, as more time is spent cooking larger meals or baking, VFRS reminds everyone to pay extra attention in the kitchen.

“Don’t get distracted while using the stove or the oven,” said Lind. “Never leave the kitchen unattended while cooking and stay focused on the task at hand. Also, make sure your smoke alarms are in good working condition at all times.”

