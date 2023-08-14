Vernon couple crying happy tears after $100k scratch and win

Montana Lowley and Jason Campeau will be putting the winnings towards a new home

Vernon locals Montana Lowley and Jason Campeau are winners of a $100,000 scratch and win ticket. (BCLC Photo)

A Vernon couple made a life-changing purchase at the 7-Eleven on 32nd Street, and are now $100,000 richer.

Montana Lowley and Jason Campeau’s purchased a Peppermint Payout scratch and win ticket at the store. After discovering that their ticket was a winner, it produced a gamut of emotions.

“I checked it on the self-checker and was in total shock,” said Lowley, after she went back to the store to verify the win. “I didn’t know what to say or feel. I think I started crying.”

Lowley called it a “life-changing experience,” which was “unbelievable, shocking, exciting and relieving all at the same time.”

The Vernon couple plans to put the prize towards a first-time home purchase and look forward to saving for the future.

