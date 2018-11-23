Vernon crash results from ‘right’ turn, wrong move

RCMP say driver had right-hand signal on but turned left

A last minute decision by a driver turned out to be the wrong one, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

RCMP along with fire and Emergency Health Services responded to a two vehicle collision Thursday, Nov. 22 just after 3 p.m. at 16th Avenue and 43rd Street (south Vernon).

“Two vehicles travelling south bound on 43rd collided after the driver of a Dodge Ram allegedly indicated a right hand turn, but suddenly turned left, colliding with a Honda Civic,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a release.

“After being struck by the Dodge Ram, the Honda Civic lost control, hit a power pole and ultimately ended up in a residential yard, causing significant damage to a fence.”

No one was injured as a result of the collision.

See also: Vernon suspect caught after bait car stolen

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sex doll brothel to open in Kamloops
Next story
VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Just Posted

Revelstoke school district meeting highlights for Nov. 21

It’s the first meeting for the newly elected trustees

Seeking shelter: Revelstoke mother can’t afford to stay and can’t afford to leave

Forced into early retirement, the housing options are limited

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Avalanche Canada to receive federal financial boost

The non-profit organization that provides avalanche forecasting to receive $25 million

Update: Highway 1 open near Revelstoke

Drive safely

A mix and sun of cloud for the weekend

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see wet snow and flurries for Friday

Vernon crash results from ‘right’ turn, wrong move

RCMP say driver had right-hand signal on but turned left

Sex doll brothel to open in Kamloops

Kamloops woman creates company that rents out sex dolls

VIDEO: Famed B.C. woodcarver’s house ruined by fire

Rolf Heer, who is suffering from terminal cancer, loses House of 1,000 faces

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

15 cats found, trapped in rubber containers, in a central Alberta ditch

The head of an animal welfare group says the cats could have been alongside the road for days

3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from youths in his care

Hedley man shoots at car, then calls police

Peter Pillipow pleaded guilty to careless use or storage of a firearm

Most Read