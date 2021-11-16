Vernon crime spree ends in arrest

Police officers arrested a man in Vernon following a series of robberies Friday evening.
On Nov. 12, police received a report of a robbery at a business in the 2700 block of 43rd Avenue. At approximately 7:15 p.m., a man entered the store and allegedly threatened an employee that he had a weapon, demanding money. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and store merchandise before officers arrived.
Shortly after ther robbery, the suspect went to a nearby business where he broke in and attempted to steal an all-terrain vehicle. The suspect crashed the ATV, injuring himself in the process. A member of the public who witnessed the incident called police and was able to physically control the injured suspect until police officers arrived and placed him under arrest.
The 39-year-old Vernon man has been charged with robbery, break and enter, assault and a number of additional criminal charges and will remain in custody until his next court appearance.
Both incidents remain under investigation.