Vernon cyclist ticketed after crash with vehicle

34-year-old cyclist ticketed for not wearing helmet, riding carelessly, RCMP says

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in the 2400 block of 33rd Street Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Black Press file)

A cyclist involved in a collision with a vehicle was transported to hospital and issued a ticket by Vernon police Thursday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a collision involving a cyclist in the 2400 block of 33rd Street around 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, along with BC Ambulance Service.

After interviewing witnesses and those involved, police issued the 34-year-old cyclist a violation ticket for careless cycling and failing to wear a helmet, media officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The cyclist was transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

