Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

An attempted armed robbery at a local drive-thru restaurant surprised unsuspecting customers ordering a late-night snack Tuesday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to the alleged armed robbery in the 3100-block of 25th Avenue, Sept. 3, shortly after 11 p.m. As customers sat waiting for their meal in the drive-thru, they were approached by a lone male, who allegedly produced a shotgun, threatened the passengers in the vehicle and made a demand for money.

“The immediate instinct of the driver was to drive her car forward causing the suspect to flee the area,” RCMP Cost. Kelly Brett said. “While responding to the call and with the detailed description provided by the victim, frontline officers were able to quickly locate the suspect and make an arrest without incident. The firearm was located and seized by police”.

A 34-year-old Vernon man, who remains in police custody, could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

