Vernon residents will be able to bring propane fire pits down to Polson Park, possibly as early as Jan. 26, until April 5, 2020, to enjoy with their family bubble. Similiar to those provided for residents at Predator Ridge. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon fired up for propane pits in park

Residents may be able to bring their own fires down to Polson Park from Jan. 25-April 5

Plans to revitalize Polson Park with propane fire pit use has been tentatively sparked for Jan. 26 through to April 5, 2021.

The city is working on plans to allow residents to bring their personal fire pits to the park to enjoy with their family bubble.

The trial, expected to be approved at the Jan. 25 council meeting, will be permissible from 9 a.m. until dusk each day inside the oval area of the running track at Polson Park.

The fires, along with plans for a skating rink, are part of Coun. Scott Anderson’s plan to make Polson Park more inviting for the community.

READ MORE: Vernon skating rink proposal sharpened

“More people we can get in there, the fewer problems we’re going to have with crime and things like that,” Anderson said at the Jan. 11 council meeting.

While the idea is applauded by his council colleagues, some are concerned about trying to manage gatherings during COVID-19 restrictions.

“I appreciate what Anderson is trying to do, but we’re trying to convince people to not gather,” Mayor Victor Cumming said.

Coun. Brian Quiring adds: “I think it absolutely flies in the face of the provincial health order.

”I’m worried that we’re creating an environment that could potentially create an outbreak. I think it’s a great idea, I just wished we were doing it next year.”

While the park can fit several hundred people in and still have large margins for space, it’s not expected to draw a lot of people.

Many people have the ability to have propane fires in their own backyards, but this would provide an opportunity for those in apartments or other accommodations that do not have an outdoor space.

Coun. Akbal Mund points out these people likely don’t have propane fire pits to use.

READ MORE: Vernon sparks idea of fire pits in Polson Park

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Antibody test kits being sent to British Columbians to measure impact of COVID-19
Next story
False tsunami warning in South Okanagan caused by corrupted file

Just Posted

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

The art brings people into places that are usually dark and quiet. (Rob Buchanan photo)
Artists wanted for next phase of Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

Deadline to submit an idea is Feb. 14

An RCMP officer knocks on the door where parishioners of Kelowna Harvest Fellowship are gathering on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Neither RCMP nor Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has confirmed whether the church was fined a second time

BC Transit is replacing older diesel buses in Revelstoke and the Shuswap with new light-duty gasoline buses. (Submitted/BC Transit)
Feedback sought on Revelstoke’s transit system

Complete the survey by Feb. 5

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP slams COVID-19 vaccination plan for federal inmates

Rob Morrison says vaccines should go to seniors, front line health care workers first

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Patricia Smuga is the founder and editor of Freya, a new magazine featuring non-fiction work by women writers in the Kootenays. Photo: Tyler Harper
New Kootenay magazine provides spotlight for women writers

Freya launched last month across the region

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

(Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News)
False tsunami warning in South Okanagan caused by corrupted file

No, the South Okanagan isn’t being swept away by a tsunami

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Contributed - FWSY)
Kelowna restaurant owner speaks out after customers dispute COVID-19 guidelines

Customer at FWSY! in Kelowna caused stir after mask, contact tracing guidelines enforced

Vernon residents will be able to bring propane fire pits down to Polson Park, possibly as early as Jan. 26, until April 5, 2020, to enjoy with their family bubble. Similiar to those provided for residents at Predator Ridge. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon fired up for propane pits in park

Residents may be able to bring their own fires down to Polson Park from Jan. 25-April 5

Most Read