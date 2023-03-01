Vernon firefighters tackle balcony blaze

Fire contained to single apartment unit on DeLeenheer Road Wednesday morning

Vernon Fire Rescue Service firefighters tackled a fire Wednesday, March 1, at an apartment on DeLeenheer Road in Vernon’s north end. The blaze was contained to a single, third floor unit and believed to have been started from a barbecue on the deck. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)

Vernon Fire Rescue Service crews are currently on-scene mopping up following a fire at a Vernon apartment building.

Crews were dispatched to apartments on DeLeenheer Road in Vernon’s north end Wednesday morning, March 1.

The fire was contained the balcony of one unit on the third floor. All other units are fine.

A barbecue is the suspected cause of the fire.

