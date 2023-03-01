Vernon Fire Rescue Service firefighters tackled a fire Wednesday, March 1, at an apartment on DeLeenheer Road in Vernon’s north end. The blaze was contained to a single, third floor unit and believed to have been started from a barbecue on the deck. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)
Vernon firefighters tackle balcony blaze
Fire contained to single apartment unit on DeLeenheer Road Wednesday morning
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
fireVernon