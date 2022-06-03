Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9

A significant jump at the pump has left motorists scrambling to save a few bucks.
One Vernon service station raised the price of its regular unleaded fuel to nearly $2.20 a litre Thursday, June 2. By Friday, several others followed suit.
The situation saw long lineups form at the 25th Avenue Super Save Gas Thursday, which has since raised its prices. RCMP and City of Vernon bylaw officers were even on scene to ensure traffic was able to move freely.
A few other area fuel stations have their prices listed between $1.93.9 and $2.04.9, without lineups. But most prices have jumped well above $2 at the pumps.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.