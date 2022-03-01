Three Vernon stations, including Shell on Okanagan Landing Road, have raised the price of regular gas to $1.78.9 on Tuesday, March 1. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Three Vernon stations, including Shell on Okanagan Landing Road, have raised the price of regular gas to $1.78.9 on Tuesday, March 1. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon gas price skyrockets nearly 30 cents

Several stations selling regular fuel at $1.78.9 as of Tuesday, March 1

March has come in like a lion.

Not with the weather, but with gas prices.

Several Vernon gas stations have listed the price of regular gas at $1.78.9 as of Tuesday afternoon, March 1.

That is at least a 28 cent jump for most of the stations, which had the fuel listed at $1.50.9 Monday, Feb. 28.

So far, three stations at $1.78.9 are Petro Canada at 25th Avenue and 43rd Street; Mobil at the Real Canadian Wholesale Club off 25th Avenue; and Shell on Okanagan Landing Road.

It is believed the $1.78.9 is the highest recorded price in the North Okanagan.

The website gasbuddy.com lists the highest price in Vernon as $1.53.9 at the Petro Canada/7-Eleven on Middleton Way and and at Chevron on Okanagan Landing Road.

A few other stations are holding firm at $1.50.9.

