Staff and students at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary School were evacuated due to an electrical short that sent one person to hospital Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Staff and students at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary School were evacuated due to an electrical short that sent one person to hospital Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Vernon high school evacuated, one person injured by electrical short

Incident at Clarence Fulton Secondary forced brief evacuation Friday afternoon

An electrical short at a Vernon high school sent one person to hospital and the building’s occupants briefly out into the cold Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. Dec. 4, Vernon Fire Rescue was called to Clarence Fulton Secondary School due to an electrical incident, according to Christy Poirier, city communications manager.

Firefighters found electricians working with a live wire which contacted a piece of metal, causing a large arc flash and an electrical short. As a precaution, the school was evacuated.

One person was treated by BC Ambulance Services members and taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“There was no fire involved at the incident,” Poirier said.

Students and staff returned to the building shortly after being evacuated.

READ MORE: Students from COVID hotspots travel to Vancouver Island for driving tests

READ MORE: Case of COVID-19 at Vernon high school

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North-Okanagan Shuswap MP petitions government to reform salmon management
Next story
Large housing development in Central Okanagan back on the table

Just Posted

Revelstoke is a mecca for snowmobiling. (Photo from Revelstoke Snowmobiling Club)
Program aims to reduce search and rescue calls in Revelstoke for snowmobilers

The area has the most calls for the sport in the province

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
81 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Interior Health Friday

One additional staff member at Kelowna long-term care home tests positive, no new deaths

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases tick slowly up to 49

An increase of only three cases since Nov. 30

The event runs from Dec. 3 to 19 and doors are open from noon until 4 p.m. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
A sneak peak of the annual Christmas Market at the Revelstoke art gallery

The event runs from Dec. 3 to 19

Danielle Kraemer tested positive for COVID-19. She is one of so far 46 cases in the community since the beginning of November. She is sharing her story publicly to stop the spread of fear. (Submitted)
I have COVID-19: Revelstokian shares her mental anguish with the deadly virus

Everyone is different and we should talk about it says Danielle Kraemer

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that's ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
WEB POLL: Will you take a vaccine for COVID-19?

Doses are expected to arrive in the new year

Travis Hirlaka, Vernon
PHOTOS: Sunrise paints Okanagan skies

Residents in the Okanagan captured stunning shots of a colourful start to Saturday

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

(City of West Kelowna)
Large housing development in Central Okanagan back on the table

Council considering rezoning to accommodate 184 housing units, project hopes for ~933 by completion

Staff and students at Vernon’s Fulton Secondary School were evacuated due to an electrical short that sent one person to hospital Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Vernon high school evacuated, one person injured by electrical short

Incident at Clarence Fulton Secondary forced brief evacuation Friday afternoon

Two Canadian petitions are asking to have elected officials removed from office. (Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Petitions show loss of faith in democratic process

Online petitions from third-party sources have taken aim at elected officials in Canada

Chinook salmon spawning in the Fraser River near Tete Jeune Cache. ((Shane Kalyn photo, property of the Upper Fraser Fisheries Conservation Alliance)
North-Okanagan Shuswap MP petitions government to reform salmon management

Mel Arnold tables petition to allow more angler access to non-threatened Fraser River chinook salmon

Shuswap Cider Company has applied for a licence that would accommodate a cider manufacturing facility, a tasting room and patio/lounge area at Westgate Market in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Cider manufacturing facilty, tasting room and patio proposed for Salmon Arm

Council asked to raise a virtual glass to a licence for a cidery and amenities in Westgate Mall

Most Read