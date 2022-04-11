Vernon high school on brief lockdown due to cougar sighting

Brief lockdown lifted at break while conservation officers track cat

A cougar was spotted sitting on an East Hill deck Monday morning. (Contributed)

Students at Vernon Secondary School were on a brief lockdown Monday morning as a large cat was spotted in the area.

A cougar in the East Hill area prompted the school to keep students and staff safe by keeping them indoors April 11.

“Very briefly. It is lifted at break,” Vernon School District superintendent Christine Perkins said. “There have been sightings in the area.”

The BC Conservation Office has been notified and an officer is working to protect the public and the cougar.

A Vernon resident caught a photo of the young-looking animal sitting on their back deck, one block from VSS on 23rd Avenue.

VSS principal Ken Gatzke said a neighbour called the school to let them know a cougar had been seen near Pottery Road.

“As a precaution, we moved the school into hold and secure (keeping students and staff inside the building),” said Gatzke.

A Conservation Officer informed the school that a hold and secure was not necessary, therefore students and staff were allowed out shortly after 10 a.m. if needed.

“Our students and staff were fantastic during the hold and secure and followed our protocols very well,” Gatzke said.

