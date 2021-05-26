A fence is downed along a high-traffic area of Bella Vista Road May 26, 2021. A Bella Vista resident has brought her concerns forward to City of Vernon councillors demanding action be taken to slow motorists after her home was struck three times by vehicles. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon house hit three times by vehicles

‘It appears our house seems to be the ricochet point’: Bella Vista Road resident

After having three cars crash into her home over the years, Caryne Bunn wonders what it will take for the city to install appropriate signage and speed limits.

The Sandon Place resident’s home backs onto Bella Vista Road, across from Planet Bee.

The curve in the road paired with speed has seen three vehicles smash through her fence and into her home.

“Vehicles lose control if they are going too fast up Bella Vista,” Bunn told Vernon council Tuesday, May 25. “It appears our house seems to be the ricochet point.”

The latest crash took place in June 2019 leaving the driver seriously injured.

The other two incidents, in December 2007 and 2010, resulted in more than $26,000 in damage claims. Meanwhile, her insurance costs have skyrocketed due to the claims.

“It’s scary that something else could happen,” said Bunn, who along with several of her neighbours are fearful children playing in the backyard could be hurt.

“Property can be repaired as we all agree, but lives can not be replaced.”

Bunn wrote to the city in 2019 with her concerns and cement barriers were put in place at one section of the road.

But she wants to see a curve sign installed, a crosswalk and a speed limit posted.

“There is not one speed sign on that road,” said Bunn of the entire stretch up to The Rise.

Unless a sign says otherwise, speed limits are 50 km/h within cities and towns.

With further development in the area, the amount of traffic has only increased and many treat Bella Vista like a speedway.

“I would tell you there’s people doing 80 and 90 along that road,” Coun. Akbal Mund said. “I don’t think it’s inappropriate to ask for a sign on that corner.”

City staff are reviewing the placement of repeater signs on Bella Vista and will conduct a crosswalk and barrier assessment.

“I’ve never had an accident damage my house once let alone three times,” Coun. Kelly Fehr said. “I can’t imagine how frustrating that must be.”

