Vernon lights the way to less pollution

The City of Vernon has recently completed a street light conversion project to help reduce light population, switching out old High Pressure Sodium (HPS) lights with new Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights. (City of Vernon photo

The City of Vernon has seen the light when it comes to light pollution.

A major energy and cost savings project through the conversion of nearly 1,200 streetlights from High Pressure Sodium (HPS) to Light Emitting Diode (LED) was approved by council in October 2019 and the conversion project was finished last month.

“LED street lighting has made significant advancements in recent years,” said Ian Adkins, manager, roads, drainage and airport. “This has allowed us to select a light fixture that provides a warm colour of light that is closer to the traditional HPS light, while still meeting the desired efficiency.”

Adkins anticipates the project will lead to a 78 per cent reduction in energy consumption, as well as an annual savings of approximately $68,000 related to BC Hydro utility fees. Additionally, LED streetlights require less maintenance than traditional HPS street lights, resulting in even further annual savings of approximately $22,000.

“The pictures (in report to council) show how the LEDs don’t draw light to the street or the front of homes,” said Coun. Akbal Mund. “This is great for light pollution in our community.”

LED fixtures have a life-span that is about five times longer than HPS.

The estimated return on investment for the project is approximately five years.

READ MORE: Vernon drive-thru breakfast to boost seniors program

UPDATE: Interior Health COVID-19 restrictions under consideration



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentOkanagan