Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was found deceased in a Newton park Thursday (May 26, 2022) night. (Malin Jordan file photo)

Vernon man arrested in alley following break-and-enter

Someone smashed the front door of the business and stole a number of items from inside before fleeing

A Vernon man was arrested and remains in custody following a break-and-enter to a business early Wednesday morning.

RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a business in the 4900-block of Anderson Way on Sept. 21, around 2:30 a.m.

“Officers attended the location and found someone had smashed the front door of the business and stole a number of items from inside before fleeing,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Viewing video surveillance from inside the building, investigators obtained a description of the suspect that was shared with officers conducting patrols in the area.”

Shortly after, the suspect was located and arrested in they alleyway of a nearby business.

Cody Alan Macdonald, 31, has been charged with one count each of break-and-enter and failing to comply with a probation order. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

READ MORE: Police search for answers after man found with severe burns in Vernon

READ MORE: Nearly 100 birds killed at Spallumcheen’s O’Keefe Ranch

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon

Previous story
Woman who survived deadly torrent released from B.C. dam sues regional district
Next story
Princeton resident finds success eliminating cravings for alcohol with new approach

Just Posted

Documents contributed by Dana Dean give a peek into the day Revelstoke railroaders, including her father Benn, aided the Queen on her trip aboard the Royal Train. (Contributed by Dana Dean)
Documents detail Queen Elizabeth II’s trip through Revelstoke on Royal Train

The derailed CP engine in Revelstoke. The incident occurred at approximately 12 p.m. on a segment of track adjacent to Victoria Rd. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

Brett Mallon in his studio. (Photo by Maxim Vidricaire)
Meet the artist behind Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre’s main gallery

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Excited Rats