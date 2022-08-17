The Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) is seen here in this file image. (Western News - File)

Vernon man back in Penticton court over more allegations of prison violence

Blake Dergez was back facing a charge of assaulting a peace officer while in OCC

A Vernon man accused of shining a laser pointer at a plane in Kelowna is back in court over another assault of a peace officer while in custody.

Blake Everett Dergez was set for trial on Aug. 17, in Penticton but had his trial delayed after his lawyer asked to be removed as counsel for the case.

Dergez will instead have three weeks to find another lawyer before his next court appearance on Sept. 7.

READ MORE: Vernon man accused of pointing a laser at planes found guilty of prison violence

Dergez’s latest charge comes after being found guilty over a separate incident at Okanagan Correction Centre, where he broke the mount for his television and then used a piece as a weapon against the tactical squad that was deployed to remove him from his cell.

The circumstances of the latest charge were not read out in court prior to Dergez’s counsel asking to be taken off the case.

Crown had brought their witnesses to the courtroom in preparation for the trial but did not oppose either Dergez’s counsel asking to be removed from the case or the adjournment to Sept. 7.

Dergez has been in custody since 2021 for allegedly shining a laser pointer at planes at the Kelowna International Airport among other charges and is scheduled to make an appearance in Vernon’s courts on Sept. 1, to go on trial for that case.

