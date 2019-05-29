Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Vernon RCMP have arrested a male for allegedly driving while impaired after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle.

On Tuesday, May 28th, shortly after 9 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street. A man, 59, was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries to the nearest medical facility.

Upon arrival at the scene, the front line officer entered into an impaired investigation after the driver displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. The male was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and released with documentation to appear in court.

“Drivers who choose to operate motor vehicles while impaired are a threat to the safety of both the motoring and pedestrian public,” said Cst. Kelly Brett, spokesperson for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The RCMP is committed to removing these drivers from our roadways.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have issued a thank you to the members of the public that stopped to render assistance to the pedestrian just after the collision occurred.

Related: Vernon pedestrian struck by vehicle

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway
Next story
Judge rules SNC-Lavalin headed to trial on charges of fraud, corruption

Just Posted

ICBC road safety speaker coming to Revelstoke

He will be speaking about choices and consequences to the high school students

High of 30 degrees expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between… Continue reading

A peak at the newest climbing development near Revelstoke

Echo Bay is 15 minutes south of Revelstoke off Highway 23

Revelstoke city council appoints Interim CAO

Update on city staffing

Revelstokian sets up mini tent city to raise awareness of housing issues

Residents were encouraged to share their stories and their ideas for solutions

VIDEO: Alex Trebek says his response to cancer treatment is ‘kind of mind-boggling’

The 78-year-old TV personality tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

No-contact order sought between accused Okanagan killer and his wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Bare arms, no ties should be allowed at B.C. Legislature: report

Indigenous, traditional and religious garb is also allowed

Transport Canada pulls non-compliant buoys from Mara Lake

Twenty-eight buoys removed, further enforcement planned

Summerland volunteer firefighters get pay raise

Compensation increase updates earlier rates from 2012

Jobs move outwards from city core, public transit use rises: Stats Canada

The study found the number of commuters taking public transit from the suburbs rose by 15 per cent in Vancouver

Douglas-fir beetle infestation is a provincial crisis: B.C. expert

Gerald Cordeiro says a local infestation near Nelson is only the start

Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Most Read