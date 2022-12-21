Vernon man wanted by RCMP

Dale Babiy, 29, failed to comply with his probation, twice

Dale Babiy

Dale Babiy

Police are hoping the public can help them track down a wanted man.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year old Dale Christopher Lloyd Babiy.

Babiy is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

He is approximately five-feet-four-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact your local police. Or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Police release photo of wanted man in Okanagan

READ MORE: Not missing: Vernon woman reaches out to newspaper

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeRCMPVernon

Previous story
A Revelstoke man is paying for his snowboarding season by selling trees in The Big Apple
Next story
B.C. pauses electricity connections for crypto mining, citing ‘massive’ consumption

Just Posted

Dave Laboucane was on suboxone when becoming clean earlier this year but returned to Kelowna’s Tent City and suffered severe burns in a fire attempting to keep his tent warm in the cold weather. (Black Press File Photo)
“There is help out there”: Kelowna burn victim identified as man with 22-year troubled past

The tree stand on Broadway. (Andy Delaney)
A Revelstoke man is paying for his snowboarding season by selling trees in The Big Apple

Alan Mason, veteran starter, giving last minute encouragement to a first time racer. (Photo by Maja Swannie Jacob)
Okanagan Cup hosted by Revelstoke Nordic last weekend

Top of the Stoke Chair at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)
Lifts at Revelstoke Mountain Resort delayed in opening due to cold weather