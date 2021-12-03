Christopher Day Yorke-Hardy is wanted by RCMP. (Police photo)

Christopher Day Yorke-Hardy is wanted by RCMP. (Police photo)

Vernon man wanted by RCMP

Chris Yorke-Hardy beleived to be in the area

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 47-year old Christopher Day Yorke-Hardy.

He is wanted for driving while prohibited, failing to comply with a probation order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Yorke-Hardy is six-foot-four-inches tall, weights approximately 285 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: B.C. police watchdog investigating after two men injured in crash near Armstrong

READ MORE: 19 arrests made in Vernon drug bust

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeOkanaganRCMP

Previous story
‘Far beyond negligence’: Suspect’s parents charged in Michigan school shooting
Next story
As the Coast experiences wettest fall ever, Okanagan sees normal rainfall

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The largest gingerbread house in the world could accommodate a family of 5

Have you ever wanted to create a really impressive structure with Lego blocks? (Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: I did my research. Now what?

Re-Inventing The Wheel will be making its online international debut on Dec. 3, coinciding with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. (Contributed)
Documentary on Okanagan, Kamloops wheelchair community making its international debut

Grizzlies’ goaltender Brandon Weare saved 26 out of 28 shots on goal in the Nov. 12 game against the Osoyoos Coyotes. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Grizzlies shot-stopper named KIJHL’s top goaltender for November